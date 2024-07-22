Mystery flare sparks search and rescue effort

Police want to speak to the people who set off a flare near Nelson on Sunday night.

The flare was seen on Haulashore Island at about 10pm, sparking a search and rescue call out.

The Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving NZ, and the Harbour Master all responded to the incident.

Witnesses described seeing a small dinghy in the area with two people on board about the time the flare was set off.

Police would like to hear from the people in the dinghy and want to confirm they are safe.

If you have information about this incident, call the police on 105, quoting job number P059413592.