Quake rattles lower North Island

A 4.1 magnitude quake has rattled the lower North Island on Monday night.

Geonet recorded the moderate quake 10km northwest of Porirua at a depth of 22km at 10.05pm.

Almost 17,000 people, some as far south as Christchurch, reported feeling the quake on Geonet's website.

Earlier on Monday, a 4.8 magnitude quake was recorded 115km east of Te Araroa, north of Gisborne, at a depth of 12km at 8.34pm. Geonet recorded that as a quake with weak shaking.