Wednesday, 18 August 2021

What you can and can't do under Alert Level 4

    Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealand will move to the highest Covid-19 alert level from 11.59pm on Tuesday after a Covid-19 community case was detected in Auckland.

    The case is a 58-year-old Devonport man who travelled to the Coromandel over the weekend with his wife, who has since tested negative.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced the details of the new case at a press conference this afternoon.

    Kiwis will be plunged into lockdown tonight for three days while Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula would likely remain at level 4 for seven days.

    Here's what level four means for you.

    Level four - dubbed the "eliminate" phase - means people must stay at home in their bubbles - travelling out only for essential personal movement.

    Essential reasons for leaving the home briefly included:
    • a physical exercise in your neighbourhood
    • visiting the supermarket, dairy or pharmacy
    • Necessary medical care or getting a test

    Ardern urged Kiwis to wear a mask and maintain two metres distance when undertaking these activities.

    The underlining principle for level four is to reduce contact between people to a bare minimum with essential contact only.

    "That means the simplest thing New Zealanders can do to reduce the spread of virus is to stay at home. Beating Delta means lifting our game."

    "I ask New Zealanders to follow the rules to the letter," Ardern said.

    The household bubble is back, Ardern said, which is reduced to the people in your immediate household or others are dependent on it.

    Once you are in a bubble, you must stay in it and others could not join it.

    People who live completely isolated could make a bubble with one other person they had contact with.

    Level 4 measures

    • People are instructed to stay at home in their bubble other than for essential personal movement
    • Safe recreational activity is allowed in local area
    • Travel is severely limited
    • All gatherings are cancelled and all public venues are closed
    • Businesses are closed except for essential services, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, clinics, petrol stations and lifeline utilities
    • Educational facilities are closed
    • Rationing of supplies and requisitioning of facilities is possible
    • Reprioritisation of healthcare services

    NZ Herald

     

