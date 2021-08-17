Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Whole country to enter Alert Level 4 from midnight

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed cabinet has made the decision the whole country will enter Alert Level 4 for three days and Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula for seven days from midnight tonight. 

    The Prime Minister confirmed the decision at a press conference just after 6pm.

    Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the case was a 58-year-old male from Devonport, who had symptoms on Saturday, August 14.

    This means his contagious period was from August 12, Dr Bloomfield said.

    There was "no obvious link" between the case and the border, he said.

    Whole genome sequencing is being carried out and it is expected results will be through early tomorrow.

    We have to assume this is the Delta variant, all but one in MIQ since June has been the Delta variant, he said.

    The case is not vaccinated but was in the booking process when he tested positive.

    He lives with his wife who is fully vaccinated and has tested negative.

    The pair travelled by private vehicle to the Coromandel township on Friday and stayed for the weekend.

    Shoppers line up in a queue at Centre City New World in Dunedin just after the Prime Minister announced the country would enter Alert Level 4 at midnight. Photo: Supplied
    Shoppers line up in a queue at Centre City New World in Dunedin just after the Prime Minister announced the country would enter Alert Level 4 at midnight. Photo: Supplied

    The man has a small number for workplace contacts, and has been using the Covid Tracer app frequently.

    The Ministry of Health said it had identified two close contacts so far - they are colleagues of the man and are self-isolating. A Ministry of Health spokesperson said it is expected the number of close contacts will grow.

    There are a total of 23 locations of interest - 13 in the Coromandel and 10 in Auckland.

    Locations of interest for Auckland August case

    Location nameAddressDayTime What to do
    Crumb Grey LynnAriki Street, Grey Lynn, Auckland, 1021Thursday 12 August10.00 am - 10.10 amPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel5 Kapanga Road, Coromandel 3506 Friday 13 August 6:39 pm - 7.40pmPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Umu Cafe Coromandel22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506Friday 13 August7:40 pm - 8.30 pmPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    BP Gas Station CoromandelBP Gas Station, Tiki Road, Coromandel, 3056Saturday 14 August 9:30 am - 9.40 amPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Driving Creek Railway Tours Coromandel380 Driving Creek Road, Coromandel, 3506Saturday 14 August 10:30 am - 10.50 amPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Jaks Cafe & Bar Coromandel104 Kapanga Road,Coromandel, 3506Saturday 14 August10:50 am - 11.30 amPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Hereford 'n' a Pickle Coromandel2318 Colville Road, RD 4, Colville, Coromandel 3584 Saturday 14 August 1:25 pm - 2.15 pmPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Taras Beads Coromandel1/75 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506Saturday 14 August3:00 pm - 3.10 pmPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Richardsons Real Estate Coromandel151 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506 Saturday 14 August3:30 pm - 3.35 pmPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Umu Cafe Coromandel22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506Saturday 14 August 6:17 pm - 7.11 pmPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Star and Garter Hotel Coromandel5 Kapanga Road, Coromandel 3506 Saturday 14 August7:11 pm - 9.00 pmPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Umu Cafe Coromandel22 Wharf Road, Coromandel,3506Sunday 15 August10.14 am - 11.10 amPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Taras Beads Coromandel1/75 Kapanga Road, Coromandel, 3506Sunday 15 August10.00 am - 10.05 amPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.
    Woodturner Café Thames3815 State Highway 2, Thames, 3576Sunday 15 August12.40 pm - 1.25 pmPlease self-isolate at your home or your accommodation, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453

    Anyone linked to these sites at the relevant times is advised to self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 545.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the positive case could not be confirmed as the Delta until genome sequencing was confirmed tomorrow, but every recent MIQ case has been Delta.

    "While we cannot confirm it yet, we need to assume our case will be too."

    She said that has shaped this evening's decisions.

    "We have planned for this eventuality."

    Ardern said the Delta variant is potentially twice as infectious and more liable to cause severe illness.

    "We are one of the last country's in the world to have the Delta variant in our community. This has given us the chance to learn from others."

    She said Delta was a "game-changer" and there needed to be a rapid response to stop the spread.

    "We only get one chance."

    The following days will be looking for undetected cases, she said.

    It has been a year since level 4 has been used in New Zealand, and it meant staying home.

    She said physical distancing was even more important given how easily Delta can be transmitted in the air.

    Vaccinations will be suspended for 48 hours so that a framework can be set up to do them in a safe manner, Arden said.

    Ardern said she and Bloomfield will provide another update at 1pm tomorrow.

    No border cases 

    There are no new cases to report today from managed isolation at the border.

    One previously reported case has recovered since yesterday’s update. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 43 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2570.

    More than 2.55 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date. Of these, 1.61 million are first doses and 934,000 are second doses.

    - ODT Online and NZ Herald 

