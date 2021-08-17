Covid case: '70-80' people in Coromandel bar on same nights

The pair visited Star and Garter Bar in Coromandel township for an hour on Friday night, from 6.39pm to 7.40pm, and again from 7.11pm to 9pm on Saturday night, while the All Blacks-Australia test was playing on television.

Around 70-80 people were in a Coromandel bar on each night a positive Covid case visited at the weekend, the bar says.

The case is a 58-year-old Devonport man - he and his wife travelled to Coromandel township on Friday and stayed for the weekend.

The pair visited Star and Garter Bar in Coromandel township for an hour on Friday night, from 6.39pm to 7.40pm, and again from 7.11pm to 9pm on Saturday night, while the All Blacks-Australia test was playing on television.

Star and Garter Hotel manager Mariya Kravchenko said the bistro pub was quite busy on on Friday and Saturday, guessing there would have been about 70 to 80 people on each night, especially on Saturday for the rugby test.

She said the hotel closed just before 6pm tonight, saying staff had been told the follow the guidelines and get a Covid test.

Kravchenko said she wasn't working when the case visited over the weekend, however she had been working alongside other staff who were.

She hoped visitors had been scanning in.

"Everyone just has to take care of themselves. We should all have been doing everything property like scanning in."

Aerial view of the Cormandel coast, south of Coromandel township. Photo: Getty Images

Owner of Umu Cafe Coromandel Josephine Fraser says she received a call from the Health Ministry at about 5 o'clock saying they had been identified as a location of interest.

She said it was a shock but they will "get on and get it sorted".

All cafe staff will have to get tested and self-isolate, she said, rushing to empty out the cafe kitchen when the Herald called.

"I need to go now. I need to get rid of all the food, empty the stuff, organise people to come in and spray."

Karam Singh is the manager of the BP Gas Station on Tiki Road, Coromandel, and says they are now gearing up to do a deep clean of the premises tonight.

The BP station is a location of interest in the latest Covid-19 outbreak, after the infected 58-year-old entered the service station from 9:30-9:40 on August 14.

Singh said the Ministry of Health has been in touch with them and the sole staff member working that day is at home isolating now.

"There was only one person who was working at that time," Singh said.

"We are checking everything, we will follow all the procedures of what we have to do.

"We are alright at the moment. It's a big thing, but we are following all the procedures. We are checking our cameras to see who was there. We'll do our deep clean and everything we can do to stay on top of it."

Singh said they are checking their rosters to see if the staff member has been working since August 14.

"I think he was just covering for someone on that day - he normally doesn't work. He was just covering," Singh said.

Singh says it was very difficult to remember specific customers but they are now thoroughly checking their store cameras for people who passed through on August 14.

"There are many people who come to the gas station, there are so many old people who come to the gas station. We can't remember each person. But we'll check the cameras to see what time they came in, now that we have a proper time frame.

"And we will double check with the staff member who was working at that time. We already told him to isolate, he's isolating from today onwards."

"We are with the community, you know it is a problem for all of us. So we'll do our part to be safe and strong."

There are a total of 23 locations of interest - 13 in the Coromandel and 10 in Auckland.

