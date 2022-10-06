Canterbury Uni staff go on strike

Canterbury University staff joined thousands of others walking off the job today - their first strike action in 20 years.



Tertiary Education Union members at eight universities took the coordinated action, arguing their case for better wages. Teams are negotiating 19 collective agreements on behalf of 7000 members.

Angry staff at Canterbury University took sustenance at a campus soup kitchen before marching to the Vice-Chancellor's office.

Tertiary Education Union delegate Gabrielle Moore said she found it hard to see staff struggling to pay their bills.

"It doesn't matter who you are, you're working at a university and you're not being paid what you're worth."

Canterbury University staff outside the Vice-Chancellor's office today. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

Members are asking for an 8% pay increase over a one-year term to keep up with the Consumer Price Index.

Moore said they won't rule out more strikes.

"We are keen to get back into bargaining and we are very keen to get an improved offer and get something better for our members."

Union members will wear black on Monday to begin a week of further action.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air