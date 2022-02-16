Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Cold water poured on protesters' brazier burn

    By Oscar Francis
    The fire service supervise as an Octagon occupier extinguishes a brazier fire. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Fire crews have been called out several times to extinguish brazier fires in the Octagon lit by anti-mandate occupiers.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said they attended two calls in the Octagon this morning, about 9am and 9.55am.

    Both times the occupants were spoken to and the fire was put out.

    Firefighters were also called to a small fire last night about 7pm. No action was taken, the spokeswoman said.

    Protesters said they had the fire going for several hours last night and were using it to stay warm.

    A police spokesman said they were aware fire crews attended incidents in the Octagon, but officers had not gone.

    A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said sprinklers in the area had been turned off and staff had visited protesters to discuss the council’s requirements to mow the grass and maintain the gardens.

    That work would continue as normal.

    If any issues arose it would be a matter for emergency services, they said.

    A protester at the Octagon occupation warms himself in front of a fire on Tuesday morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

    Otago Daily Times

     

