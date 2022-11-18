Fresh warnings over toxic algae

Toxic cyanobacteria is beginning to bloom in Canterbury waterways prompting warnings for people to take extra care when walking their dogs.

As the weather warms, it is expected the algae’s reappearance within the greater Christchurch area will become more evident, as it establishes itself for the summer months ahead.

Cyanobacteria can potentially produce toxins which are harmful to humans and pets.

Contact with the algae could produce toxins which were harmful to humans or pets, Otago Regional Council water quality scientist Rachel Ozanne said.

Algae in lakes and dams often began blooming at this time of year from a combination of rising water temperatures, the increase of sunlight hours and nutrients in the waterways, she said.