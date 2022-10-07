Heritage Festival chance for a nosey

Cantabrians will get their chance to have a nosey inside some of Canterbury and Banks Peninsula's most historic buildings this weekend.

The two-week-long annual Christchurch Heritage Festival kicks off tomorrow, with the 166-year-old Christchurch Club opening its doors.

The private social club boasts 800 members and was established in 1856 by a group of pastoralists who wanted the place to stay in the city.

The wooden building was designed by leading Canterbury architect Benjamin Mountfort and is considered an important part of the city's architectural heritage.

The Christchurch Club's decorative gallery entranceway. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The Christchurch Club committee member Alec Bruce says the Category 1 historic building was "catastrophically" damaged in the 2011 earthquakes, but has been restored to its former glory.

The Christchurch Heritage Festival runs through to Labour Day weekend.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air