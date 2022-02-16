Zoi's winter blast

Big air — oooooh yeah.

The queen of the slopes Zoi Sadowski-Synnott twisted and flipped her way to another medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Wanaka 20-year-old pulled off a couple of stunning runs in the final of the big air yesterday to clinch the silver medal.

She claimed New Zealand’s first Winter Olympics gold medal when she won the women’s slopestyle earlier in the Games.

Her gold and silver will go nicely with the bronze she collected in the big air as a 16-year-old in PyeongChang.

PHOTO: REUTERS

She now has three of New Zealand’s five Winter Olympics medals, which is a staggering achievement.

"I’m stoked, it definitely hasn’t all sunk in yet," she said.

"But I can’t wait to get home and take it all in with my friends and family."

Sadowski-Synnott qualified for the big air final in top spot thanks to a flawless last leap on Monday.

That precision tracked her into the final. She posted 93.25 in her first run to put the pressure on the field.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

She consolidated her position with a calculated second jump, scoring 83.75.

That kept her in the gold medal position after two completed rounds.

But defending Olympic champion Anna Gasser, of Austria, nailed a 1260 to score 95.50 in her final run and move into the gold medal position.

Gasser had only qualified in sixth but her clutch final performance put the pressure back on Sadowski-Synnott, who was not able to land her final jump and had to settle for second.

Japan’s Kokomo Murase won the bronze medal.

New Zealand has a good chance of improving its medal tally on Saturday when Nico Porteous competes in the men’s freeski hafpipe. The 20-year-old is the favourite for gold.