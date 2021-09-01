Aitchison bags a bronze on track

Wednesday, 1 September 2021

    Danielle Aitchison (right) with winner Shi Yiting (centre) and Elena Ivanova. Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealand's Danielle Aitchison has claimed a second medal at the Tokyo Games, this time a bronze on the track.

    The 20-year-old from Hamilton won silver with a storming run in the 200m on Sunday, her favoured event, and backed up tonight to grab bronze in the 100m T36 race.

    China's Shi Yiting, won the final with a world-record time of 13.61sec, Russian Elena Ivanova took silver in 14.60sec and Aitchison took bronze in 14.62sec.

    That was a little down on the Kiwi's heat-winning time of 14.35sec, but even that time wouldn't have placed her near the unstoppable Shi.

    NZ Herald

     

