Aitchison bags a bronze on track

The 20-year-old from Hamilton won silver with a storming run in the 200m on Sunday, her favoured event, and backed up tonight to grab bronze in the 100m T36 race.
China's Shi Yiting, won the final with a world-record time of 13.61sec, Russian Elena Ivanova took silver in 14.60sec and Aitchison took bronze in 14.62sec.
That was a little down on the Kiwi's heat-winning time of 14.35sec, but even that time wouldn't have placed her near the unstoppable Shi.