Quarantined Ben Stokes close to seeing his ailing father in Chch

Ged and Deborah Stokes with son Ben Stokes. Photo: Ben Stokes / Instagram

Christchurch-born England cricket star Ben Stokes is completing quarantine formalities before returning home to comfort his seriously ill father Ged.

The World Cup-winning all-rounder recently embarked on a mercy dash to New Zealand after the opening test in England’s three-match series with Pakistan.

Stokes, 29, is marking time in Covid-19-related managed isolation before reuniting with Ged, who is understood to have been diagnosed with cancer.

The England Cricket Board confirmed Stokes is currently fulfilling a 14-day quarantine requirement.

"Ben will stay in New Zealand as long as he needs to," an ECB spokesman said.

"He won’t be playing for England for the remainder of this season.

Stokes shares a strong bond with his father, who first fell ill while touring South Africa in December.

Ged Stokes at Whitehaven Rugby League Football Club. Photo: Supplied

The 64-year-old was hospitalised for 37 days in Johannesburg and underwent three operations before he was cleared to return home.

Stokes, who recently captained England for the first time in the home test series with the West Indies, celebrates every century by mimicking the middle finger that Ged had amputated during his rugby league career.

"He’s been crook for a fair while,” said former Kiwis and Warriors coach Frank Endacott, who appointed him as his assistant at Canterbury during the 1990s.

Endacott had lost touch with Stokes in recent times but was endeavouring to reconnect.

"I’ve been out of contact for a fair while because he’s been doing a fair bit of travelling overseas following his son," he said.