Tuesday, 2 November 2021

NZ Football cancels National League championship; one-off inter-regional competition planned

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Football

    Cashmere Technical won their fourth straight Mainland Football premiership this year. Photo:...
    Cashmere Technical won their fourth straight Mainland Football premiership this year. Photo: Facebook
    There won't be a national football champion this year after New Zealand Football cancelled the women's and men's National League championship due to the Covid-19 alert level.

    The championship was set to involve the top teams from the Northern, Central and Southern leagues.

    Instead, a new one-off inter-regional competition, with teams from Central and Southern, will run in its place for the women's and men's teams that are able to play.

    In addition, it is now confirmed that the remaining Chatham Cup semi-final and final will be moved to February 2022 due to the uncertainty around when semi-finalists North Shore United are able to play again.

    New Zealand Football general manager Daniel Farrow was disappointed not to be able to run full national competitions but pleased teams able to play now could.

    "We have worked with our clubs and federations through the lockdown to attempt to find a solution and left it as long as possible to see if we could play the National League Championship," he said.

    "Unfortunately, yesterday's announcement (from the government) confirms it isn't going to be possible.

    The National League: South Central Series will feature the six regional qualifiers in the men's (Cashmere Technical, Miramar Rangers, Selwyn United, Wellington Olympic, Wellington Phoenix Reserves and Western Suburbs) and four federation sides in the women's (Canterbury United Pride, Capital Football, Central Football and Southern United).

    The women's competition will be a double round robin league for the four teams involved.

    The men's competition will be a single round league for the six teams involved followed by a grand final featuring the top two sides.

    In the men's game, the revised series won't have any bearing on OFC Champions League qualification, which is separately being discussed with OFC.

     

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter