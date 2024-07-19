Three sides vying for last two spots in semi-finals

Eastern Eagles face a must-win game against Halswell Hornets to qualify for the CRL Premiership semi-finals. Photo: Nate's Sportsphotos

A crunch final-round Canterbury Rugby League premiership clash awaits the Halswell Hornets and Eastern Eagles.

The two sides will meet at Halswell Domain on Saturday, both on the verge of making the semi-finals but simultaneously close to their season ending.

The winner will qualify for the playoffs and potentially make the top-two if other results go their way. Halswell can still make the top four with a loss if Riccarton Knights lose to Linwood Keas.

Halswell coach Ray Hubbard was under no illusions as to the task facing his side, who missed a chance to confirm their place in the semi-finals against Hornby Panthers last weekend.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge, Eastern are a dangerous side. They are super-physical, and they like to play footy.

“When they get going and get aggressive, they can really galvanise and turn it on so we’ve got our work cut out for us making sure we’re ready to get into the contest physically.”

Eastern have won their last three games to stay in finals contention, but a loss will see them miss out.

Head coach Archie Jacobs said his side were glad to be in control of their fortunes.

“The good thing about this week is that our whole future is in our own hands now.

“Previously we might have had to rely on some results, but now we don’t have to rely on anyone’s results, we just have to rely on our own performance.’’

Linwood, who have locked up top spot and the Massetti Cup with a round to spare, host a Riccarton side who are also looking to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

The other match sees Hornby, who have also secured a semi-final spot, make the trip over the Southern Alps to play Greymouth.