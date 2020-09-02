Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Crusaders openside signs two-year deal with Highlanders

    By Chris Barclay
    Billy Harmon. Photo: Getty Images
    Crusaders openside flanker Billy Harmon has revealed his Super Rugby future lies in Dunedin after the Highlanders offered a two-year deal.

    Harmon, who debuted as a back-up for Matt Todd in 2018, was effectively surplus to requirements following the emergence of Canterbury provincial teammate Tom Christie, and Tasman’s impact loose forward Sione Havili.

    Harmon started the fully-fledged Super Rugby season as Todd’s successor in the crucial No 7 role but was subsequently usurped by Christie and Havili after the Covid-19 break spawned the domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

    The 25-year-old, who was named in Canterbury’s 37-man squad for the Mitre 10 Cup on Wednesday, said it was clear his Super Rugby career had to deviate in 2021 after a discussion with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. 

    "I sat down with Razor and he didn’t have much to say,” Harmon said.

    "My time’s up at the Crusaders and I’m excited for a new opportunity.

    "It wasn’t a hard decision. I only had one option.

    "The Highlanders offered me a good contract, the Crusaders hadn’t offered me anything.”

    Harmon appears a logical pick-up for the Highlanders after openside flanker and North Harbour captain Dillon Hunt recently announced he had signed with the Blues.

    Hunt, a two-test All Black, joined the Highlanders in 2017 to bolster an injury-depleted depleted loose forward unit and developed into a key cog in the pack. 

    Originally from Auckland, Hunt returned to North Harbour for the Mitre 10 Cup in 2018, after three years with Otago.

     

