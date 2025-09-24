Advantages of a genetic plan

Ram buyers should swot up on genetic details before committing to buying a ram. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

A plan helps you get the best genetics for your flock.

SIL (Stock Improvement Ltd)-recorded rams can target the traits you want to change in your genetic plan.

Step 1: Where are you now? Where do you want to be in five years?

Step 2: Which traits to you need to improve the most? What traits are you seeking change in and what traits do you need to maintain?

Step 3: Do you have room to use terminal sires for a proportion of ewes? As well as making more profit from terminal lambs, you will increase the proportion of replacement ewe lambs retained from a more select group of your maternal rams.

Step 4: Select a ram breeder who is making progress in the traits you have selected.

Step 5: Select rams with genetic merit that will change the combination of traits you want, in the direction you want.

What’s a good ram worth?

The value a ram delivers to your farm depends on various factors.

How many lambs do you wean per ewe?

How many years do you use your ram and how many lambings do you get on average from your ewes?

Do you mate a proportion of your ewes to terminal sires, meaning a greater proportion of female lambs are retained from each maternal ram used.

Terminal sire

Assuming 140% lambs present at docking/tailing compared to ewes mated, and rams are used for four seasons, Ram A provides $811 more value than Ram B.

How much more does Ram A cost, compared to Ram B? Probably considerably less than $811 difference.

Maternal sire (dual purpose)

Assuming 140% lambs present at docking/tailing compared to ewes mated, and rams are used for four seasons, Ram C provides $1116 more value than Ram D.

If 35% of ewes are mated to terminal rams, Ram C now provides $1717 more value than Ram D, as more of his progeny will be selected as replacements.

How much more does Ram C cost, compared to Ram D? Can you afford not to buy Ram C?

Cheap rams are costly. The opportunity cost of buying average or unrecorded rams can be tens of thousands of dollars.

More than 80% of the flock’s genetics are contributed by the ram. That’s an exciting opportunity to improve your flock’s performance.

Good rams provide remarkable value over their lifetime. They are an investment. They should be looked after to ensure they can contribute as much as possible to your bottom line.

— Excerpts from Better Sheep Breeding — Ram buying decisions resource book, by Beef + Lamb New Zealand Genetics