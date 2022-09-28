Break from banking for Black Fern

Georgia Ponsonby

Black Fern forward Georgia Ponsonby is temporarily parking a rural banking career to concentrate on the looming Rugby World Cup.

The Canterbury representative is one of three hookers named in the 32-player squad to compete in the World Cup at home next month.

Fresh out of Lincoln University, she got a pass from coach Wayne Smith to attend last week’s graduation ceremony before flying back for the test against Japan. The event was held after the May ceremony was postponed because of Covid-19 interruptions.

After completing a bachelor of land and property management degree, she secured a place in the ASB FutureMe Rural Banking Graduate programme as well as getting a full time contract with the Black Ferns.

Until lately, she’s managed to fit her banking work on a Wednesday, her only day off from training with the national women’s rugby team.

The 22-year-old said she wouldn’t have been able to juggle everything without the support of the bank, which understood her rugby commitments.

‘‘I won’t go in to the office for the next eight weeks and they’ve been really good about it. I’m not sure what next year will hold as once a week is pretty hard, but we will hold that conversation later and I’m fortunate to still be growing myself outside of rugby.’’

Rugby had been the focus for the entire year towards helping New Zealand win a World Cup on home soil.

Her goals include a long career in the black jersey, to be a rural manager for the bank and to eventually earn a valuation certificate.

She grew up on a sheep and beef high country station near Taihape in the central North Island, and was drawn south because of sporting opportunities.

"I boarded at Feilding High School before deciding to come down to Lincoln purely because one of my friends told me I should. Uni didn't really interest me until then but I applied for the Lincoln rugby scholarship and got it, which helped me make up my mind.’’

Initially she started off doing a bachelor of commerce in agriculture degree but switched after the first semester to a rural valuation degree.

The front rower debuted for Manawatu in 2017 while still at school before joining the Canterbury team and making her Black Ferns debut off the bench against France in 2021.

Previously a No 8, she was told to change to the hooking role if she wanted to become a Black Fern.

That advice has paid off and, after initial reservations about being in the front row in a scrum, she now loves scrummaging.

Also former Lincoln University students in the World Cup squad are Kendra Cocksedge, Alana Bremner and Amy Rule.



TIM.CRONSHAW @alliedpress.co.nz