$13.5m upgrade to central city streets almost finished

Road works on Victoria St and Hereford St are due to be finished soon. Photo: Newsline / CCC

The multi-million dollar road works along Victoria and Hereford Sts in central Christchurch are due to be finished earlier than expected.

The improvements to the central city streets are forecast to be completed by mid-September for Victoria St and early November for Hereford St, Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis said.

The cost of upgrading both Victoria and Hereford Sts is about $13.3 million.

Ellis said the projects cover repairs to broken roads and pipes, and will deliver safer, more attractive and people friendly streets to draw more people to these areas of the city.

She says the contractor is "focusing on completing the more disruptive work in Victoria St so that workers can get out of the way and let the businesses prepare for their busy period".

"Minor landscaping will still be required but the invasive work is expected to be finished by the middle of next month," she said.

"We are pleased with the contractor’s progress on this extensive street upgrade, which will greatly enhance the area.

"We have had to put in a lot of work to get the infrastructure up to scratch and we appreciate the support of local businesses in dealing with the disruption.

"Our contractor has already replaced 911 metres of old storm water drains and rebuilt much of the street, including footpaths and open spaces.

"New street lighting and improved landscaping and footpath upgrades will also lift the area."

Ellis said other street enhancements - such as landscaping - will not affect traffic flow and, once the main work is completed, all of Victoria St from Bealey Ave to Kilmore St will reopen to two-way traffic.

Meanwhile, the work to upgrade Hereford St - between Cambridge Tce and Manchester St - is also ramping up, with the project ahead of schedule, Ellis said.

"Our contractor expects to wind up most of the invasive work in Hereford St by the start of November."

"Again, there will be minor work - such as landscaping and planting - that needs to be completed after this date but we will have finished the road work.

"There are also extra challenges with working around the tram tracks to maintain the tram operation."

Hereford St will also undergo a major landscape and footpath makeover.