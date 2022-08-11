11-year-old Christchurch driver accelerates towards goal of racing Supercars

Talented kart racer Zach Tucker made a smooth transition to Australian circuits, winning his class at the City of Melbourne Titles last weekend. Photo: Supplied

Zach Tucker has accelerated past another career goal, with the talented Medbury School kart racer winning overseas at the first attempt.

The 11-year-old kept his nerve after being overtaken late in final of his cadet 12 class at the City of Melbourne Titles on Sunday, coolly executing a passing manoeuvre as the chequered flag loomed at the end of 17 hotly-contested laps.

Zach, who represents New Zealand at October’s ROK Superfinal in Italy, qualified in pole position at the culmination of two days of racing in his 36-strong division.

Zach Tucker. Photo: Supplied

“There was lots of pressure. I led all the way until the third to last corner but I passed him back on the hair pin with one corner to go,” he said.

“I’m very proud of our team and I really appreciate all the messages of support from friends and family,” he said.

Zach qualified to race in Italy after defending his Vortex Mini ROK national title in Wellington in June.

Before racing overseas for the first time, Tucker also secured his first national schools title in Invercargill, claiming the Vortex Mini ROX crown last month.

Zach’s coach Matt Hamilton was convinced he was destined to achieve his long-term goal of emulating Shane van Gisbergen and driving across the Tasman in the Supercars Championship.

“I’ve no doubt Zach has what it takes to succeed. Over the past three seasons he’s been almost unbeatable.”