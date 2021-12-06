Monday, 6 December 2021

Burglaries drop in east Christchurch - but pot plant theft on the rise

    By Emily Moorhouse
    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    Burglaries in Christchurch's eastern suburbs have dropped over the first nine months of this year compared to last year.

    The latest data released under the Official Information Act shows a total of 787 reported burglaries from January to September this year, compared to 855 for the same period last year.

    Sergeant Jim Currie, of the New Brighton police station, said while the eastern suburbs aren’t seeing more burglaries than other parts of Christchurch, there did seem to be a recent trend of pot plants being stolen around the area. But police weren’t sure why.

    He said police have been asking their partners at Community Watch to assist them with their patrols, as well as getting police staff out and about where possible.

    Currie recommends people going away from home ask a neighbour, friend or family member to keep an eye on the property and to clear the mail box if possible.

    "A cluttered mailbox is a good sign no-one is home," he said.

    "Don’t leave any tools lying around as these could be used to break in, and definitely don’t leave anything valuable in plain sight."

    Normally police would expect to see a rise in residential and commercial burglaries over the holiday period with people going away. However, Currie said with lockdowns and the new traffic light system, police aren’t sure if it would have an effect on burglaries this year.

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter