Free entry to Quake City this weekend

Canterbury Museum is bringing back its "free entry weekend" to the Quake City exhibition on Saturday and Sunday.

“Before Covid-19 our free entry weekends were very popular with Cantabrians and it’s great we can restart this initiative, thanks to Toka Tū Aka EQC," said museum director Anthony Wright.

“We’re thrilled that our strong partnership with Toka Tū Ake EQC is continuing and that it’s supporting the work of our museum educators.

"With our Rolleston Ave buildings closed for redevelopment for the next five years, the team are now on the road delivering education programmes to schools across Waitaha Canterbury," Wright said.

The Quake City education programme looks at the impacts and human response to the earthquakes with a guided tour of the special exhibition. A second programme introduced this term, which museum educators deliver in schools, explores the causes and impacts of earthquakes and other natural disasters like the recent Cyclone Gabrielle.

Toka Tu Ake EQC public education manager Hamish Armstrong said it is important to share these quake stories.

“We’re really pleased that Quake City will be able to expand the exhibition’s audience as a result of our sponsorship,” Armstrong said.

“With it now approaching 13 years since the first of the Canterbury earthquakes, there’s a generation of school children who were not born at the time of the events.

"It is so important that we continue to share the science behind the quakes as well as the stories and lessons that came from them.”

Quake City will be free to visit on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August, 13. Find out more at quakecity.co.nz.