Have you seen Lachlan?

Lachlan has not been heard from since October 30. Photo: Police

The family of 26-year-old Christchurch student who has not been heard from in over a week are asking for the public’s help to find him.

A police spokesperson said Lachlan has not been heard from since he left his home in Hillsborough last Monday, October 30.

The spokesperson said Lachlan is believed to have driven north and may possibly be in the East Tāmaki area of Auckland.

"Both his family and police want to know that he is safe."

Lachlan is believed to be driving his 2005 Toyota Corolla, registration CPY49, and may be in Auckland. Photo: Police

Lachlan is 170cm tall, with a crewcut hairstyle and is believed to be driving his 2005 Toyota Corolla, registration CPY49.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, shorts, and white sneakers.