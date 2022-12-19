Redeveloped Hornby Club opens

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mayor Phil Mauger completed the official opening ceremony last Friday.
Over the course of last weekend, the Carmen Rd club had more than 2500 visitors through its facilities and over 1000 people signed up for an annual membership.
"We are proud to officially open the new Hornby Club.
"It is wonderful to finally reveal the club to the community and to receive an overwhelmingly positive response,” Mathews said.
The new club has three bars and restaurants, a 450-person events centre, two children’s playgrounds, a family buffet every Sunday, live music venues, and multiple private dining and meeting rooms.
In attendance at the opening celebration was the club’s longest-serving member, Russell Holbrough, who has been a member since 1956, alongside other life members.
Also in attendance were staff from RM Design, the building’s architect, and from the club’s construction team Contract Construction.
Mathews said it was a fantastic event.
"We welcomed many new members and celebrated the completion of the club with many of our long-standing loyal members.
"It was great to get together and showcase the club’s wonderful new facilities."