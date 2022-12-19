Redeveloped Hornby Club opens

The Hornby Club has opened the doors to its multi-million-dollar redevelopment. Photo: Supplied

The Hornby Club has opened the doors to its new multi-million-dollar re-developed facilities.

Mayor Phil Mauger completed the official opening ceremony last Friday.

Over the course of last weekend, the Carmen Rd club had more than 2500 visitors through its facilities and over 1000 people signed up for an annual membership.

The redevelopment took six years from concept to completion. Photo: Supplied

Club general manager Tim Mathews said the opening weekend was a great success and pushed the total club membership to more than 10,000 members.

"We are proud to officially open the new Hornby Club.

Patrons enjoy the facilities at the new Hornby Club. Photo: Supplied

"Taking six years from concept to completion, the Hornby Club redevelopment was managed through the pandemic and in the face of construction material shortages and several compulsory club closures due to nationwide lockdowns.

"It is wonderful to finally reveal the club to the community and to receive an overwhelmingly positive response,” Mathews said.

The new club has three bars and restaurants, a 450-person events centre, two children’s playgrounds, a family buffet every Sunday, live music venues, and multiple private dining and meeting rooms.

In attendance at the opening celebration was the club’s longest-serving member, Russell Holbrough, who has been a member since 1956, alongside other life members.

Also in attendance were staff from RM Design, the building’s architect, and from the club’s construction team Contract Construction.

Mathews said it was a fantastic event.

"We welcomed many new members and celebrated the completion of the club with many of our long-standing loyal members.

"It was great to get together and showcase the club’s wonderful new facilities."