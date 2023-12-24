Sunday, 24 December 2023

Woman charged over Hei Hei stabbing death

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Forensic police officers undertaking a scene examination. Photo: NZ Herald
    Forensic police officers undertaking a scene examination. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police have now charged two people in relation to the stabbing death of a man in Christchurch two days ago.

    The victim was named by police yesterday as Anaru Thomas Williams, 27.

    Emergency services were called on Friday about 2am to an incident at Wycola Park, where they found Mr Williams dead from stab wounds.

    A 36-year-old concrete worker appeared in court on Friday facing a single charge of assault. He was granted interim name suppression.

    Police today said a 31-year-old woman had been charged with wounding with intent to GHB.

    She is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on December 26.

    A youth has also been referred to Youth Aid, and police are not ruling out further charges.

     - ODT Online/NZ Herald

     

     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter