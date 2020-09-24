Thursday, 24 September 2020

Avalanches large enough to kill observed, alerts issued for Canterbury

    1. Star News
    2. Districts

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Warnings about dangerous avalanche conditions are in place for parts of Canterbury after recent snow and rain.

    Wet slab avalanches large enough to bury or destroy a car were sighted at Aoraki Mt Cook yesterday following up to 50cm of new snow on Tuesday night.

    The Avalanche Advisory has issued the alerts for alpine areas in Taranaki and Arthur's Pass, rising to high alpine areas at Aoraki/Mt Cook, Wanaka and Fiordland.

    Avalanches large enough to bury, injure or kill a person have been observed running to the valley floor in parts of Fiordland.

    "A real roller coaster of weather and avalanche conditions for the rest of this week," the advisory said.

    "Plan to alter plans quickly, rain on snow events followed by snow to low levels will keep the conditions changing daily."

    Anyone entering back country around Wanaka is also being urged adopt a cautious approach today.

    "Give the snow pack more time to settle out before launching into steep terrain."

    There's heightened avalanche conditions at Tongariro, Ohau, Two Thumbs, Queenstown and Nelson Lakes.

     

    RNZ

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter