Thursday, 29 April 2021

Cattle euthanised after being hit by freight train in Darfield

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts

    Wandering cattle have been put down after they strayed into the path of a train near Darfield....
    Wandering cattle have been put down after they strayed into the path of a train near Darfield. Photo / Google Maps
    Wandering cattle have been put down after they strayed into the path of a train near Darfield, in Canterbury.

    A freight train travelling from the West Coast to Christchurch struck around 20 cattle, just before midnight.

    "Incidents like this are obviously catastrophic for the animals and distressing for farmers, our train drivers and those who need to clear the rail line.

    "Sadly, events like these are not unusual and last night's incident is a timely reminder of the need to keep land well-fenced and gates closed to prevent livestock getting on the tracks," KiwiRail's South Island operations manager Mark Heissenbuttel said.

    "The best prevention is for farmers to ensure their stock are contained along their boundaries with the rail corridor."

    A police spokeswoman confirmed they are aware of the incident and trains on the line were stopped until 2am when they were cleared.

    Ten to 12 of the animals were euthanised at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter