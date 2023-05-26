Speed reduction preferred to wire barriers

Residents pore over Waka Kotahi NZTA's proposed safety improvements to SH1 during a public drop in session at the Woodend Community Centre in February. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Reducing speeds rather than installing wire barriers is the best way to reduce fatalities, a former Christchurch City councillor says.

Mike Stevens, who served two terms on the Christchurch City Council, has been meeting landowners and businesses along State Highway 1 between Cam River, Kaiapoi and Saltwater Creek, north of Ashley River, to hear their concerns.

‘‘People feel like they’re not being listened to and they don’t know what to do,’’ he said.

Waka Kotahi/ New Zealand Transport Agency is proposing to install wire barriers, known as cheese graters, on the centreline.

But at a meeting with Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships, James Caygill, last month, residents realised that under the agency’s guidelines, wire barriers were not required when the speed limit was under 70kmh.

Mr Stevens advocated setting a speed limit of 60kmh from Cam River, south of Pine Acres intersection, and Woodend, and then from Woodend to Ashley River.

The present speed limit was 80kmh.

‘‘There will be complaints, but I would rather see lives saved in what is one of the most dangerous intersections in New Zealand.’’

He also advocated stopping traffic from turning right at the Pine Acres intersection.

As a former break-down service operator, Mr Stevens said the Pine Acres intersection was ‘‘the most profitable intersection in Canterbury’’.

These days Mr Stevens passes between his property at Saltwater Creek and Christchurch along SH1 each day.

‘‘Whatever they’ve done here has not improved it,’’ he said while parked up in the layby just north of Pine Acres.

The layby was where truck drivers stopped to take a rest or to change drivers.

Mr Stevens said the proposed Woodend Bypass would solve many of these problems, when it opened.

A SH1 business, which did not wish to be named, told Local Democracy Reporting they agreed with Mr Stevens’ sentiments.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said a letter had been sent to all residents and businesses on SH1 between Saltwater Creek and Cam River at the end of last year inviting them to contact the agency if they had any concerns.

‘‘We have received a lot of comments about our current design for safety improvements along SH1 between Saltwater Creek and Cam River.

‘‘We are continuing to talk with our partners, undertake further investigations and consider the comments received as we work further on the design.

‘‘We will be keeping the community informed as we progress.’’

Residents and businesses can still contact safetynorthcanterbury@nzta.govt.nz to share their concerns.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy Reporter

• Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.