Bins making town 'less attractive' for visitors

Rubbish bins on Burnett St about 7am on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

Should businesses in Ashburton be forced to bring in their kerbside collection bins before noon?

That is a question being pondered by the district council as it opens consultation on its Solid Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw.

Some bins are being left out more than 24 hours after collection in the CBD.

District council group manager infrastructure and open spaces Neil McCann said most businesses were "pretty good about bringing in their bins promptly".

"But we have received some feedback that there are a few being left out into the evening or overnight," McCann said.

"For businesses like restaurants that operate into the evening, that can make the environment less attractive for their customers.

"So we’re interested in whether people think the rules should be tightened, for example, requiring bins to be retrieved before midday."

Another option could be requiring bins to be brought in by 6pm. Currently bins need to be removed by midnight.

The CBD collection, beginning 7am, is undertaken twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Other topics open for consultation on the bylaw include changes to requirements for waste management minimisation plans on construction sites and for events on district council land.