Colour blast in Rangiora

Colour and life . . . The Rangiora Festival of Colour has had a colourful past, and is now back. PHOTOS: FILE

By ROBYN BRISTOW

A blast of colour will rain down on Victoria Park on Sunday, February 26.

The Rangiora Festival of Colour with colour blasts, entertainment, and live music is aimed at bringing the community together for a day of fun.

There will also b a DJ, dance performances, food and a children arena.

Its a gold coin entrance fee, and colours are on sale now at PAK’nSAVE, with a donation going to the Big Brothers, Big Sisters organisation for every pack sold.

Event organiser Karl Horwarth says it will be great to be back after a two year absence due to Covid-19 protocols.

‘‘It is such a fun, colorful event, and it is so well supported by people and businesses in North Canterbury, that we had to do it,’’ he says

‘‘Our intention is to provide an exciting community festival that reflects the multicultural nature of our North Canterbury home.

‘‘It will provide opportunities for the many ethnic and cultural groups inthe area to make a connection with the wider community through food, music, and performance in an exciting and fun way.’’

He says along with the fantastic food, drink, dance, music and performances, the highlight will be the ‘‘throwing’’ of vibrant colours by those attending the festival.

The gates open at 11am and the day will end at 4pm.