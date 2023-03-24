NC teams Blue Light winners

Te Matauru team . . . Senior constable Ken Terry with (from left) 12›year›olds Mikaere Haehae , Harlow›Lacey Carmody, Amelia Turnham and Isaac Robertson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED.

Pegasus Bay team . .. Teacher Dan Perriam with his team Harlan Dunn aged 11 (left), Paige McGregor 12, Eshan Raja 12 and Trixie Lee 12. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Teams from Pegasus Bay School and Te Matauru School in Rangiora have won selection to compete in the final of the national Blue Light's Police Competency Test (PCT) Fear Factor competition.

Te Matauru School interim principal Sharon Marsh said she was very proud of the school’s teams which entered the regional competition held recently at Cowes Stadium in Christchurch.

‘‘It was our first year entering the national competition and to have one of our teams come out on top was a super experience for all the children involved.’’

Pegasus Bay School principal Jared Kelly said he was proud of his school’s team which won in the fastest time.

Teacher and team coach Dan Perriam said it was a brilliant effort by the children at Pegasus Bay.

‘‘We studied the videos of our teams who had entered in past years and worked out where we could be faster.

‘‘We then trained hard and pulled it off with the fastest time of the day. ’’

Over 90 teams of year 7 and 8 students from schools based in rural Canterbury competed in the Canterbury Blue Light's regional (PCT) competition.

Each year Police branches throughout New Zealand run local competitions to select their representatives to attend the finals held in November in Auckland, where one team will be crowned National Champions.

The mixed teams of four players, (two girls and two boys aged from 11 to 12 years) undertake the same physical competency test as police trainees do when joining the force.

They participate in a variety of mental and physical challenges which includes the ‘police car/wheelie bin push, timed running and completing an obstacle course.

North Canterbury school community officer senior constable Ken Terry said the event is focused around building leadership, teamwork, communication, problem solving, and building friendships for young people.

‘‘I’m thrilled two of the 25 North Canterbury teams entered on the day have made it to the finals against all the other schools.

He said he is looking forward to accompanying the teams to Papakura for the national finals.