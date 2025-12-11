'Owe him and many others my life': Long year of recovery for man crushed by branch

Bryan was freed from the wreckage. Photo: Supplied / David McNeill

A man who was crushed under a large branch when it fell on his camper van at the Balmoral Domain in Canterbury earlier this year has extended a huge thank you to everyone who helped him.

Bryan was talking to a friend in the camper in the Hurunui domain when a freak storm came up on January 26, and the tree branch crashed onto his camper, trapping him inside.

"Another camper saw the whole thing and ran over and got my friend out, thankfully with only minor injuries," he said.

"He then climbed in and helped me by talking to me and keeping me awake until help arrived.

"I owe him, and many others, my life,’’ Bryan says.

The long list of those who lent a hand that night included volunteer fire brigade personnel, nurses, doctors, surgeons, farmers, campers and many others.

"I have been told it took three and a half hour to get me out and take me to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance, as the Rescue Helicopter couldn’t land in the strong wind,’’ Bryan says.

Bryan was in a critical condition on arrival at hospital.

"Both my legs were crushed. I don’t remember much of this time, as I was pretty heavily sedated.

"There were numerous operations in the time I was there, before being transferred to Burwood for rehabilitation.’’

Bryan spent three months in hospital, and was discharged on May 12.

"It’s now the beginning of December and I still spend most of my time in a wheelchair.

"But with the help of my physio I am learning to walk again with the aid of a walking frame.

"I have met so many people over this time and they have all played a part in my recovery.

"There’s still a long way to go."

The complicated rescue took more than two hours. Photo: Supplied / David McNeill

Bryan extended a big thank you to everyone who helped clean up the mess at the domain.

"I went out to Balmoral recently. It was a little emotional for me.

"After the tears, I was blown away by how many trees had been removed — it looked quite barren.

"I met up with a lot of the volunteer staff who showed concern for my welfare.

"Thanks to all these people, who have all helped me to be able to sleep without nightmares.

"Thank you all so much."