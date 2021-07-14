Canterbury house 'totally involved' in fire

Photo: File

A house in Hororata is well-involved in fire this morning.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Mitchells Rd at 8.51am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said when crews arrived they found the house well involved.

He said it was a rural property, with no other buildings or structures close to it.

He said two crews wearing breathing apparatus were working to fight the fire.

Everybody is out of the house, he said.

It is a single-story dwelling with all five rooms "totally involved in fire".