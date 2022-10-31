Cute and scruffy stray dogs to be rehomed after failed bid to locate owner

The maltese/chihuahua dogs are to be rehomed after being found in the Prebbleton area. Photo: Supplied

It is a mystery as to how two scruffy maltese/chihuahua cross dogs ended up as strays at Prebbleton.

The pair of unpampered pooches have many online admirers, most wanting to see them get a haircut as soon as possible.

The Selwyn District Council has been unsuccessful in locating the owners of the dogs since they were handed to them by a vet, which had taken them in from a member of the public who found them in the Prebbleton area.

District council animal control team leader Steve Clarke said the dogs, one male and one female, both aged between six and 12 months, were unregistered and not microchipped.

"The dogs could do with a groom, but appear to be healthy and happy," Clarke said.

"We haven’t had any success in locating the owners, but we have had a number of generous offers from people in the community to rehome the dogs, and one to give them a groom.

"Now we’re now working through the process to find them a loving new forever home."

One of the two dogs to be rehomed after being found in the Prebbleton area. Photo: Supplied

The district council first put up a post seeking the owners on its Facebook page October 25.

It has more than 70 comments, the dogs attracting sympathy for being in a "sad way", in need of "summer grooming" and "TLC".

There were also offers from people willing to give the pair a loving home.

Meanwhile, the post was also bombarded by a woman replying to people’s comments with promises of chihuahua puppies nearby for adoption.

The page 'Xmas Chihuahua Puppies for Adoption and Rehoming Nearby' page was linked by Lukong Samantha, but deleted by a district council spokesman a short time afterwards.

The spokesman said the page was likely to be a scam, as it was new, used stock images, and had no links or details about specific dogs.