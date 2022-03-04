Groundswell members sympathetic towards anti-mandate protesters

Groundswell NZ has been “pulled in all directions” over the anti-mandate protest in Wellington, says the rural group’s co-founder Bryce McKenzie. Photo: Star Media

Leeston farmer and Groundswell NZ member David Marshall wished he was on Parliament's lawn to support the controversial anti-mandate protesters.

But he has been too busy on his farm to get to Wellington.

Although he was able to attend the protest in its early stages, as it travelled to the capital as a convoy through Rakaia on February 6 and camped overnight at Marshland.

David Marshall. Photo: Supplied

While Groundswell NZ decided not to join the protesters in Wellington, there are individuals within the group who are sympathetic to the anti-mandate cause.

Marshall said he was pro-vaccination, but was against the Government requiring people wear masks and get vaccinated to keep their jobs.

"Because the mandates that are being enforced and the Covid response that’s been put in place has had its day, it’s done its job,” Marshall said.

He did not believe the Wellington protest was a super-spreader event, as the virus was spreading anyway.

"The virus doesn’t care who you are, the virus isn’t looking for the unvaccinated,” Marshall said.

The protest came to an end earlier this week when police moved in. On Wednesday night, all that was left of the 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds were torn tents, burnt trees and a scorched lawn.

Marshall acknowledged the protest had anti-social elements, and some of those who attended were "agitators".

But he says "when you look at a cross-section, there are highly-qualified teachers, nurses, military, police".

"A huge cross-section, who we have immense pride for them in their profession, and have all been mandated out of their work."

Marshall welcomed last week’s High Court decision that vaccine mandates for police and defence force personnel were unlawful.

Marshall was a Leeston co-ordinator for Groundswell NZ’s two major protests last year.

Selwyn farmers and others turned out in their hundreds for the two Groundswell protests in the district at Leeston and Darfield.

The anti-mandate protesters in Wellington. Photo: Mark Mitchell / NZ Herald

The nationwide protests were against "unworkable" regulations being imposed by the Government, which adversely affect farmers, growers and rural communities.

Groundswell NZ co-founder Bryce McKenzie said last week the group had been "pulled in all directions" over the protest in Wellington.

Although Groundswell had sympathy with those questioning mandates, it was not something the group was going to get involved in at this stage, McKenzie said.

"I know many Groundswell NZ members are against mandates. Others aren’t. And that is okay.

"We come together and fight for what we all agree on - the over-regulation and arrogance from the Government."

Last Friday, Southland Groundswell NZ organiser and Gore farmer Logan Evans said he would join a "flotilla" of anti-mandate protesters making their way across Cook Strait.

He was due to leave Bluff on Saturday, with his 5.2m boat in tow.

He said Groundswell had never judged him for his personal opinions.

"I act as an individual and they’ve never judged me for that. Everyone else in the country can do the same."

Darfield Groundswell NZ protest co-ordinator Derek Bull was away and could not be reached.