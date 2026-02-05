Thursday, 5 February 2026

Selwyn school mourns 'tragic' death of pupil who was struck by car

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Photo: Springston School Te Kura o Makonui
    A Canterbury primary school is mourning the "tragic passing" of one of its pupils who died after being hit by a car on Wednesday.

    Police said yesterday they were called to the crash involving a car and pedestrian on Leeston Rd, Springston, about 3.30pm.

    "Police can confirm that the pedestrian was a child, who despite best efforts of emergency services, sadly died at the scene."

    The Springston School Te Kura o Makonui board has released a statement confirming the pupil attended the school.

    It said their thoughts were with the child's family. Staff members and pupils were also being supported.

    "We have had a tragic passing of a student of our school," the board said.

    "We are unable to provide any further details at this point as the police investigation is continuing."

    The crash occurred about 4km away from the school on a rural road with a 100km/h speed limit. 

    Leeston Rd was closed between Goulds Rd and Bethels Rd for a time yesterday while the serious crash unit examined the scene.

    Police said their investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.

    -Allied Media

