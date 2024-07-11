Good luck England - but less drama please, says King

England's Harry Kane celebrates with Ollie Watkins after winning the match. Photo: Reuters

King Charles. Photo: Getty Images

King Charles III has congratulated England for their last-gasp 2-1 victory over Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final - but hopes there will be less drama in the final with England winning without needing late goals or penalties.

Substitute Ollie Watkins scored in the 91st minute in Dortmund on Wednesday (local time) to send England through to their second successive European Championship final after beating the Dutch in an exhilarating encounter.

With the match looking set for extra time, Watkins received a pass from fellow sub Cole Palmer and fired a sweet strike into the far corner.

"My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the UEFA European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match," Charles said in a message to England coach Gareth Southgate and his players.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

"Good luck, England."

England, who had needed penalties to beat Switzerland in the quarter-finals and scored with all five of their spot kicks, face Spain in Sunday's final, three years after losing to Italy in the 2021 decider.