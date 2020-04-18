Bubble life: Broadcaster's first stop after lockdown

Chris Lynch. Photo: Supplied

Broadcaster Chris Lynch will be heading straight to the McDonald's drive-through to get a caramel sundae when lockdown restrictions are eased.

"Extra caramel on the top and the bottom," he said.

"You need caramel sauce on the bottom so you have got something to look forward to."

The NewstalkZB radio presenter, who hosts Canterbury Mornings every weekday from 9am, said he was enjoying a bit more of a lie-in before heading to work because of his commute taking 10 minutes less than usual due to reduced traffic. However, he described reporting on Covid-19 as "overwhelming."

"The information keeps changing rapidly on an hourly basis, it is overwhelming, I find it very overwhelming to try and keep up with every bit of national and international news that concerns the pandemic."

In spite of the overwhelming nature of the virus, he felt Christchurch was in a position to recover faster than other cities across the country.

"Because of what we have been through and because of our ability to cope with what is thrown at the city I think we will bounce back faster when the virus completely goes, much better probably than other cities around New Zealand."

Chris Lynch in the studio. Photo: Supplied

Mr Lynch said when it was announced the nation was going into complete lockdown, he was confronted with the same feelings he felt post-earthquake.

"For me I had that awful sinking feeling after the prime minister announced the lockdown period.

"There was that same feeling of uncertainty following the September and February earthquakes, the unknown of what the future will hold and very similar feelings of anxiety and what it means for the city."

In spite of his optimism for the city, the consensus he had gathered from his listeners showed that same feeling of uncertainty and anxiety was still running rife across the city.

"I think people are becoming more and more frustrated with life in lockdown, they are feeling confined, they are feeling angry and anxious about the unknown and that is a challenge for me to provide a bit of optimism without sugar-coating the situation.

"People are nervous, particularly small to medium businesses in Christchurch, obviously they welcome the Government's response in terms of the wage subsidy but they are nervous that once the lockdown finishes they won't be in a position to survive and operate."

He saw employment as the biggest challenge which faced the city post lockdown.

"The biggest issue for the city will be jobs or lack of and obviously business confidence, however, I'm quite optimistic that once the coronavirus fizzes out globally you will see a faster recovery to Christchurch and its economy than you would expect."