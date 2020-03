Day 3 of the lockdown and starnews.co.nz is out capturing on camera what is happening in Christchurch.

For our readers' information all photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times.

The photos are proving extremely popular, giving a window into what is happening across the city as we live in our bubbles.

Somerfield St, Somerfield.

Walking the dogs by the Heathcote River near Cashmere Rd.

Fairview St, Somerfield.

A barren-looking Barrington St.

Barrington Fresh Choice is open, all other shops closed.

Good social distancing on Te Rito St, Marshland.

South City, closed.