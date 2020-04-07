Christchurch-based dance-pop act PRINS releases new video

Christchurch-based dance-pop act PRINS has released a brand new video for Magnetic, a high-energy dance floor banger that’ll get you moving.

Born in Auckland and now based in Christchurch, PRINS - aka Alannah Prins - is a dancer, actor and model.

She’s spent the past few years establishing herself as a performer, and steadily releasing new music.

Magnetic is her latest single, following 2019’s 3AM and Notion. The video was filmed at Christchurch’s Retropolitan Bar and the Isaac Theatre Royal.

Inspired by the self-indulgence of a toxic relationship, Magnetic explores the idea of two people who can’t stay away from each other despite the damage it causes.

PRINS hopes it will “make people let loose and dance”.

Photo: Supplied

Filmed: Clowmount [Caleb Waiari]

Directed: Caleb Waiari, Stephen Lefebvre and Alannah Prins

Stylist: Angela Pethig, Sarah Greenwood Buchanan

Assist: Naomi Van Breugel, Jamila Lea, Rilee Mcglynn