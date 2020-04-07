Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Christchurch-based dance-pop act PRINS releases new video

    Christchurch-based dance-pop act PRINS has released a brand new video for Magnetic, a high-energy dance floor banger that’ll get you moving.

    Born in Auckland and now based in Christchurch, PRINS - aka Alannah Prins - is a dancer, actor and model.

    She’s spent the past few years establishing herself as a performer, and steadily releasing new music.

    Magnetic is her latest single, following 2019’s 3AM and Notion. The video was filmed at Christchurch’s Retropolitan Bar and the Isaac Theatre Royal.

    Inspired by the self-indulgence of a toxic relationship, Magnetic explores the idea of two people who can’t stay away from each other despite the damage it causes.

    PRINS hopes it will “make people let loose and dance”.

    Photo: Supplied
    Photo: Supplied
    VIDEO CREDITS:

    Filmed: Clowmount [Caleb Waiari]
    Directed: Caleb Waiari, Stephen Lefebvre and Alannah Prins
    Stylist: Angela Pethig, Sarah Greenwood Buchanan 
    Assist: Naomi Van Breugel, Jamila Lea, Rilee Mcglynn 

    RNZ

     

