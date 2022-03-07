Foo Fighters to play NZ shows this year

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. File photo

Kiwi Foo Fighters fans will get the chance to see the band perform live in two shows in Aotearoa later this year.

The band are due to head back down under in November 2022, fresh off a live concert in Geelong, Victoria, last Friday - their first official stadium show there in two years.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are set to perform in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington and Auckland in their first headline tour since 2018.

Pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow via Frontier Touring, while tickets to all shows go on sale on Thursday.

The band will take to the stage at Wellington's Sky Stadium and Auckland's Western Springs Stadium in December this year.

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jafee will treat fans to their favourite tracks from their 26-year career as well as from their newest studio album, Medicine at Midnight.

The news comes after the band teased an Australia and New Zealand tour during their one-off show in Geelong.

Dave Grohl mentioned the tour several times during the Foos' two-and-a-half hour set.

"You know we're coming back here in November for a real tour," he told the crowd.

The band also began teasing cities and venues on social media, posting glimpses of iconic concert locations in Auckland, Wellington and Brisbane.

Foo Fighters Australia and New Zealand tour dates

Wednesday November 30, HPF Park, Perth, WA

Sunday, December 4, AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, December 10, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, December 12, Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, December 15, Sky Stadium, Wellington, NZ

Saturday, December 17, Western Springs, Auckland, NZ