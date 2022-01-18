High-risk location: Close contacts at holiday park told to get tested immediately

Aerial of Arthurs Point, Queenstown, with views of the Shotover River. Photo: Getty Images

A new Covid-19 high-risk location of interest in Queenstown has been released by the Ministry of Health this morning.

Anyone who visited the Top 10 Holiday Park Arthurs Point on January 9 and 10 between 12am-11.45pm, and on January 11 between 12am-9.45pm should self-isolate and get tested immediately.

All were considered close contact events and those people will also need to get a test on day five after the time of exposure.

There are no new locations of interest in Canterbury today, but the ministry has updated a Kaikoura location. Anyone at New World Kaikōura on Wednesday, January 5, between 1.25pm and 1.45pm, should continue to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms, get tested and stay at home.

Another Queenstown location of interest that is of lower risk has also been released today - the Britz Campervan Hire on January 11 between 4pm-4.15pm.

The other new locations today include Queenstown Airport on January 11 between 4pm-9pm and the Frankton Beach playground between 11am-3pm.

The news comes after the Shotover Jet, in Arthurs Point Rd, was visited by a positive case between 9am and noon on January 2.

Despite the exposure events, no community cases of Covid-19 have been announced in Queenstown.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult told the Herald he had a "very good understanding" with the Southern District Health Board that it would notify him if there were serious concerns about a possible Covid case in the district.

People who are identified as Close Contacts may live, work or have been in the same place at the same time as someone who is infectious with Covid-19.