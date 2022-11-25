ECan saves historic Christchurch buildings

Two of Christchurch's historically significant buildings have been saved from demolition.

Christchurch's category 2 heritage Lawrie and Wilson building and the category 1 heritage Odeon Theatre have been saved from demolition, after both were damaged in the 2011 earthquakes.

Environment Canterbury bought the buildings off the Crown in 2020, in as is, where is condition. Both buildings are next door to their Tuam St headquarters.

ECan staff moved into the 1911-built Lawrie and Wilson building in July, after seven months of restoration work.

The fully-restored Lawrie and Wilson building on Tuam St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Environment Canterbury Director of Corporate Services Giles Southwell says the 1883 Odeon Theatre has major historic significance to Canterbury.

The facade, entrance lobby and the stairs are all that remain. He said they are currently developing a business case for it and the associated land which will go to council for consideration in the near future.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air