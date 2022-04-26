Miniatures created to honour fallen soldiers

Military modelling is not the same as playing with toys.

In the world of miniature plastic military modelling, it’s about remembering and not in any way about glorifying war, says Avonside resident and model-maker Reverend Jeff Cotton.

“It tells a story. The story is remembrance of people we never knew,” he said.

Four of his large dioramas were on display at the World Wars in Miniature memorabilia show at St Nicholas Church on Anzac Day.

Jeff Cotton working on his scale model of a World War 2 Long Range Desert Group Chevrolet truck crewed by Kiwi soldiers, which was on display at the World Wars in Miniature show on Anzac Day. Photo: John Cosgrove

His pieces are not exact replicas – they are made in memory of New Zealand’s war veterans and are not designed to be perfect.

“They serve to help keep these soldiers’ memories alive as we remember their sacrifices and experiences that were made for our freedom.

“It’s not about any kind of victory or battles,” said Cotton, who is vicar of St Nicholas Church Barrington and chaplain at St George’s Hospital.

Said Cotton: “We do remember the lives of many people, some of them very young, who went overseas and gave their life in circumstances that they really didn’t have any idea about what they were ever going to get themselves into or out of, especially in World War 1 and later in World War 2.”

Cotton’s dioramas covered the Battle of the Somme during World War 1 and New Zealand’s campaigns in the Solomon Islands, North Africa and France during World War 2.

The World War 1 battle he recreated depicts the Battle of Bapaume in France, one of the New Zealand Division’s final offensives of the war from August to September 1918.

It was especially poignant for Cotton as it was where his grandfather, William Cotton, fought and was wounded.

It is also a site that he has visited, describing the experience as very moving.

Jeff Cotton’s dioramas covered the Battle of the Somme during WW1 and New Zealand’s campaigns in the Solomon Islands, North Africa and France during WW2. Photo: John Cosgrove

His father, Jack Cotton, served in both the Italian and Pacific campaigns during World War 2, finishing up in Japan at the war’s end.

He said plastic modelling is a perfect way for new a generation of New Zealanders to remember and understand their sacrifices.

“Plastic figures can go some of the distance to explaining what the world of the soldiers was like.

“You can begin picturing their world and if the diorama is large enough you can see what they faced and some of the hurdles in front of them.”

He said it is also about remembering the people who never returned on both sides.

“Many on both sides had no idea what they were going into, many didn’t come back, and for those who did came home, they carried with them the trauma of what they experienced for the rest of their lives.”

Cotton has been Anglican minister for 17 years. He joined the church after 21 years as a hairdresser in Christchurch.

Cotton’s collection of soldiers, vehicles and buildings from both the European and Pacific war campaigns has grown over the years. He enjoys making the models and painting the displays.

He started collecting military models after hearing conversations between his father and grandfather about the war when he was young.

He took a break from the hobby later in life to pursue sports and then a career, but rediscovered his passion for military modelling about eight years ago.

“It restarted when my wife, Jo, suggested I get a hobby to help reduce stress. Now it’s grown to a point where I need more space at my home in Avonside.”

He said he enjoys making the models, putting the highly detailed kit-sets together, painting and photographing them, and sharing his work online.

“When I display them on Anzac Day it’s for a very different story.

“What I’m trying to get across to the generations of today is that those wars are becoming more distant as life goes on, but we said we would never forget those people – lest we forget.’’