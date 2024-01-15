Shipping containers finally removed from Odeon Theatre

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Their removal from the front of the Tuam St building will allow temporary structural strengthening work to begin.
The 19th century Italianate-style building opened in 1883, and is the oldest masonry theatre in New Zealand.
It was badly damaged in the 2011 earthquakes, with Environment Canterbury buying the category 1 heritage building in 2020, on an 'as is, where is’ basis.
ECan called for public feedback last year, on what should happen to the historic building, but a decision on its future is yet to be made.
Repairs to the road and surrounding footpaths are expected to be completed by March, allowing the path and second traffic lane in Tuam St to re-open.
- By Geoff Sloan, Made with the support of NZ On Air