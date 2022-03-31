Time for Selwyn to hang up his clippers

After more than 60 years of trimming hair, Selwyn Grave is selling his barbershop.

His Moray Pl business in Dunedin is easily recognisable by its blue and red barber poles and the range of classic men’s products in the window, such as walking sticks, safety razors and wallets.

Grave said he became a barber in 1954 after leaving school and opened the shop in 1961.

Not much had changed in the industry over the years, but he noted the shop used to sell a lot more cigarettes.

He had to stop cutting hair three years ago after a stroke, but there were still four staff there he trusted to cut his own hair.

He was not very happy to be finishing for good, but at the age of 82 it was time to retire completely.

After more than 60 years of cutting hair in Dunedin, Selwyn Grave is selling his Moray Pl barbershop. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

He liked to talk, and found the conversations he had with those in the chair to be fulfilling.

"I loved speaking to everybody."

Throughout the years he had cut the hair of a wide range of people, from gang members to governors-general.

He was a member of a few clubs, which helped sate his hunger for conversation, but it was a hard need to satisfy.

When asked what he planned to do during his retirement, Grave said "doing nothing" was on the agenda.

The shop is listed online for an asking price of $39,000 plus GST.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz