Let the 11th Hororata Highland Games begin

The kilted mile. Photo: David Baird

Bagpipes, kilts and whisky are set to return to the Hororata Domain this summer with the 11th Hororata Highland Games set to take place on Saturday, November 5.

“After a year off the Clan Hororata is excited to welcome everyone back to our community as we celebrate all things Scottish, with a kiwi twist as always. The Clan has not remained idle have spent their time dreaming up new attractions for this iconic festival,” said Hororata Community Trust’s Cindy Driscoll.

“This year we will host an international line up of heavy athletes coming from Australia, America and Europe, both men and women. The Oceania Heavyweight Championship has not been run since 2019 due to COVD so we are really looking forward seeing the athletes battle it out for this again. In addition to our normal championships, we will also host the New Zealand Heavyweight Championship, normally held at Waipu Highland Games in January.”

Hororata hosts New Zealand’s biggest one day highland dancing competition with near 100 dancers taking part. Pipe Bands will travel from all over the South Island to compete in the first competition to be held in 18 months.

The Hororata Highland Games is a community run festival with a focus on getting people off the sidelines and involved in the action. People of all ages can have a go at tossing a caber, Tug O’ War, new this year barrel rolling or for the more fleet footed the Kilted Mile and the musically minded try a tune on the bagpipes. Most of these activities are free to take part in.

Over 20 Scottish Clans gather in ‘St Andrews Square’ where people can connect with their Scottish roots, play traditional games and enjoy music from Wille MacArthur. Don’t miss the Haggis burgers and of course get your Hororata Whisky specially bottled for the day.

With over 100 stalls, 500 competitors, 230 volunteers and 10,000 visitors the Hororata Highland Games is a vibrant cultural festival with all the attractions and activities would expect as well as some unexpected!

Buy your tickets now and save 35%. Kids under 16 years are free. Visit www.hororatahighlandgames.org.nz for details.