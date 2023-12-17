Black Caps start ODI series with 44-run victory

Will Young of the Black Caps bats during today's One Day International against Bangladesh at the University Oval today. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps have won the first One Day International against Bangladesh by 44 runs in a rain reduced match in Dunedin.

New Zealand were put in to bat first but rain interruptions meant the match was reduced to 30 overs and the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method came in to play.

The Black Caps were five for two at the end of the first over but recovered well to build a strong platform for some big hitting in the final overs.

Will Young made 104, his third ODI century, which went a long way towards New Zealand's 239 for 7.

Young later took a spectacular catch on the boundary and earned player of the match honours.

The New Zealand bowlers were able to pick up Bangladesh wickets at regular intervals and the equation got too tough for the visitors.

Bangladesh were searching for their first ODI win against the Black Caps in New Zealand in 17 attempts.

The second ODI is in Nelson on Wednesday.