New book covers past 50 years at Christchurch United

    By Chris Barclay
    A book documenting the golden era of Christchurch United will be released to coincide with the football club’s 50th anniversary festivities next month.

    50 Years United, 1970-2020 revisits the club’s halcyon days, a span where it claimed six national leagues titles and celebrated a half dozen Chatham Cup triumphs.

    The 400-page publication, by football writer Coen Lammers, will be unveiled at a gala dinner on October 10 and features interviews with former players, coaches and administrators.  

    It covers some of the greatest New Zealand names in the sport, including the late Steve Sumner and Ryan Nelsen who captained the All Whites at the 1982 and 2010 World Cups respectively.

    “We are grateful for all those legends for sharing their memories and the families of those who are no longer with us, like Steve and iconic coach Terry Conley, to keep their memories alive,” Lammers said.

    The anniversary was initially planned for April but was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. It will now coincide with United’s final match in the Mainland Premier League on October 11.

     

