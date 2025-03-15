Heartbreak for Highlanders after intense battle

Turns out Captain America can beat up the Hulk.

The Highlanders could not quite find a superhero performance as they slipped to an agonising 20-18 loss to the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

Fullback Sam Gilbert nearly delivered a moment of Marvel cinematic brilliance but his last-second attempt at a winning dropped goal went wide.

The Highlanders had thrown everything into trying to win the game in the final couple of minutes and they were out on their feet.

Sam Gilbert tried a last-gasp dropped goal but pushed it wide. Photo: Getty Images

Players were scattered everywhere – the Highlanders in their green Hulk jerseys, the Hurricanes in their garish Captain America garb, marking "Super Kids" round – as they caught their breath.

It was more of a classically intense and physical New Zealand derby than a high-octane barnstormer.

The Highlanders were brave, willing and mostly defensively accurate.

Sean Withy and Fabian Holland put in massive shifts again, and Caleb Tangitau confirmed he is the most exciting new Highlanders recruit in a generation.

But there were too many mistakes, too much sloppy stuff, and too much hard-earned ground conceded through their own failings.

They missed a chance to win three straight, and experience back-to-back success against New Zealand teams for the first time since 2018.

It was all go in the first quarter – from the moment Highlanders centre Tanielu Tele’a dropped the opening kick-off.

That early error led to a rather frenzied few minutes as the Hurricanes laid siege to the Highlanders’ line.

They duly scored the opening try when Ruben Love floated a marginal pass to winger Kini Naholo, who scored at a stadium where older brother Waisake did so much damage.

The Highlanders nearly made an immediate and spectacular reply when flanker Withy charged down a kick but could not cleanly regather with the line beckoning.

Then came a classic moment of unstoppable force versus moveable object.

Timoci Tavatavanawai ran into and straight over former Highlanders winger Ngatungane Punivai.

Punivai hit the deck hard, stayed there, and to rub salt into the wound was dished a yellow card when he came around.

The Highlanders could not really make their numerical advantage tell, even when the Hurricanes served up some dreadful kicking, and the first half started to fizzle out with scrappy play, turnovers and an exchange of penalty goals.

Then along came Tangitau.

Caleb Tangitau pulled off another long range intercept try to get the Highlanders rolling. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders winger, who is making a spectacular impression in his first season in Dunedin, produced a carbon copy of his intercept try against Moana Pasifika two weeks ago.

Tangitau waited while the Hurricanes attacked, leaped high to make a pinch off a Brad Shields pass, juggled, and streaked 85m away to give the home side a wonderful finish to the half and an 11-8 advantage.

It was not so flash early in the second when the Hurricanes regained the lead just a bit too easily.

Centre Bailyn Sullivan gassed past Taine Robinson, drew the last man and flicked inside for Cam Roigard to score.

Ajay Faleafaga came off the bench for his first appearance this season for the Highlanders and was immediately in the action.

Firstly, he missed a bad touch to spoil a perfect attacking opportunity.

That was not so good. But he made amends straight away when, after that man Tangitau had put through a kick, he followed up to scoot over by the posts.

It felt like shootout time when the Hurricanes responded with a pearler.

They shifted it quickly and fullback Love showed magnificent acrobatic skills to score in the corner, and became an instant villain by trying to wind up the Zoo as he celebrated.

That made it four lead changes in double-quick time, but Gilbert missed the opportunity to make it five when he missed what would normally, for him, be a regulation penalty.

The Hurricanes led 20-18 with 10 minutes to play. Then five minute to play. Then three.

The Highlanders attacked in waves but could not find the play to get the job done.

Perhaps the Hurricanes just wanted it more. They certainly needed it after a poor start to the season.

The Highlanders host the Reds in Dunedin next Saturday afternoon.

Hurricanes 20

Kini Naholo, Cam Roigard, Ruben Love tries; Harry Godfrey con, pen

Highlanders 18

Caleb Tangitau, Ajay Faleafaga tries; Sam Gilbert con, 2 pen

Halftime: Highlanders 11-8.