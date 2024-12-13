Superfine wool takes top spots

Inspecting a 12.6-micron merino fleece are son Nic (left) and father Bruce Bennett, at home on Shirlmar Station, Tarras. PHOTO: ROBYN BENNETT

It was an early Christmas present for the Bennett family from Tarras.

Superfine bales from Shirlmar Station took the three top spots at the recent final Melbourne wool sale for the year; two 12.5micron bales sold for $284kg greasy, or about $78,646 in total.

Growers Bruce and Robyn Bennett, and their son Nic, were thrilled with the result.

Mrs Bennett said prices like that had seemed impossible earlier in their farming careers.

"It’s amazing to reflect on how unreal it felt to get a $10k bale; now we’ve almost quadrupled that. It is such a great result and really shows the value of all the work Nic has put in. We’re very proud," she said.

A week earlier, it was another Tarras property, Longacre, which topped the sale, selling a 12.9micron bale for $198.83kg greasy.

New Zealand Merino Company general manager commercial Keith Ovens said last week’s auction was particularly competitive in the superfine (12micron-15.5micron) space.

Mr Ovens described the atmosphere as "electric". — APL